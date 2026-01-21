Previous
Mischief Toy Store St Paul MN 365 day 21 by christinestina
21 / 365

Mischief Toy Store St Paul MN 365 day 21

Mischief Toy Store on Grand Ave, St Paul stood up to ICE and is receiving amazing community support: (article excerpt from Bring Me The News)
"The owners of Mischief Toy Store in St. Paul say they were hit with a "retaliatory audit" Friday, just hours after ABC News aired a story on the store's effort to equip the community with whistles.

Abigail Adelsheim-Marshall, who co-owns the Grand Avenue business with her parents, Dan Marshall and Millie Adelsheim, told the network the whistles are a non-violent form of protest and a way for community members to alert their neighbors to the presence of U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) agents..."
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

StinaLJ

@christinestina
