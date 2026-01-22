Previous
Sophie's Whisker Collection Day 22 by christinestina
Sophie's Whisker Collection Day 22

As frigid air moves across MN and we unite in protest 1/23/26, I pause to reflect on the smallest of things- delicate whiskers lost in play or grooming or just during a nap..
22nd January 2026

StinaLJ

@christinestina
Taking a photo a day is an exercise in commitment! Sometimes I forget to slow down and meditate and see the things around me. In...
