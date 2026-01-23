Previous
Gatherings across the Twin Cities Day 23 by christinestina
23 / 365

Gatherings across the Twin Cities Day 23

People gathered across the Twin Cities for a day of peaceful resistance to ICE. Thousands marched in Minneapolis and small groups popped up all over- like the Bridge Brigade on the pedestrian walk over 35E hiway.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

StinaLJ

@christinestina
Taking a photo a day is an exercise in commitment! Sometimes I forget to slow down and meditate and see the things around me. In...
