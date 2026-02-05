Bartholomew Bear Day 36...

Sign up
I have missed MANY days of photos due, in part, to the chaos in the Twin Cities in MN. I am busy with activities to help neighbors and friends- new and old. Here is a cheerful little bear as we say 'good night' ❤️
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
2
0
StinaLJ
@christinestina
Taking a photo a day is an exercise in commitment! Sometimes I forget to slow down and meditate and see the things around me. In...
24
photos
13
followers
25
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S24 FE
Taken
5th February 2026 9:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
february
,
minnesota
,
giving
,
jellycatbear
Diane
ace
Cute bear. I've missed a bunch of days lately, and I don't live in MN. Life happens.
February 6th, 2026
StinaLJ
@eudora
😊
February 6th, 2026
