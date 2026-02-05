Previous
Bartholomew Bear Day 36...
Bartholomew Bear Day 36...

I have missed MANY days of photos due, in part, to the chaos in the Twin Cities in MN. I am busy with activities to help neighbors and friends- new and old. Here is a cheerful little bear as we say 'good night' ❤️
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

StinaLJ

@christinestina
Diane ace
Cute bear. I've missed a bunch of days lately, and I don't live in MN. Life happens.
February 6th, 2026  
StinaLJ
@eudora 😊
February 6th, 2026  
