Photo 1992
water drops on poppy
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Christopher Cox
ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th June 2020 11:22am
Susan Wakely
ace
Love the water droplets. Fav
June 10th, 2020
Lynn
ace
This is a beautiful close up
June 10th, 2020
