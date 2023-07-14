Previous
Next
door and windows by christophercox
Photo 3120

door and windows

14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Christopher Cox

ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
855% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Love the rickety, ramshackleness of it all
July 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A little renovation project I feel.
July 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise