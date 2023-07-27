Previous
still life by christophercox
still life

27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Christopher Cox

ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
Mark St Clair ace
Love the color of the gun shell and flower.... works so well together
July 27th, 2023  
