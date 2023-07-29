Previous
Next
Grayson Perry Smash Hits by christophercox
Photo 3134

Grayson Perry Smash Hits

29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Christopher Cox

ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
859% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Is this an exhibition of Grayson Perry's art ? I love his artwork and his motorbike too
August 3rd, 2023  
Christopher Cox ace
@onewing Yes. It's in Edinburgh and is amazing
August 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise