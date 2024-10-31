Previous
winter is here by christophercox
Photo 3593

winter is here

31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Christopher Cox

ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
984% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great shaped tree and nice mist in the background.
October 31st, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
love a bare tree Christopher
October 31st, 2024  
Christopher Cox ace
@phil_howcroft So do I, Phil. The first this year!
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise