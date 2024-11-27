Previous
blue sky and shadow by christophercox
Photo 3621

blue sky and shadow

27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Christopher Cox

ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
992% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
November 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact