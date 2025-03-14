Previous
Shrubhill by christophercox
Photo 3728

Shrubhill

14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Christopher Cox

I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
Elisa Smith
Love those long horizon lines and the touches of pink on the clouds. Aren't we lucky we like taking photos, all of these wonderful things we get to see.
March 15th, 2025  
