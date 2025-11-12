Previous
cold dusk by christophercox
Photo 3971

cold dusk

12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Christopher Cox

ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
November 12th, 2025  
Maxine Lathbury ace
Lovely
November 12th, 2025  
haskar ace
A wonderful capture.
November 12th, 2025  
