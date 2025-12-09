Previous
desk-scape by christophercox
Photo 3998

desk-scape

9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Christopher Cox

ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
1095% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
you have a "view" through the window :)
December 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact