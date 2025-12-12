Previous
that time of year when the sun doesn't quite make it over the hill... by christophercox
Photo 4001

that time of year when the sun doesn't quite make it over the hill...


12th December 2025 12th Dec 25

Christopher Cox

ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
1096% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact