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back to cold by christophercox
Photo 4105

back to cold

26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Christopher Cox

ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
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