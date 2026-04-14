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Previous
Photo 4124
patch of blue
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Christopher Cox
ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
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Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-S908B
Taken
14th April 2026 1:07pm
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Dorothy
ace
Some heavy clouds there. Beautiful capture.
April 14th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Glorious photograph
April 14th, 2026
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