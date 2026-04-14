Previous
patch of blue by christophercox
Photo 4124

patch of blue

14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Christopher Cox

ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
1129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Some heavy clouds there. Beautiful capture.
April 14th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Glorious photograph
April 14th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact