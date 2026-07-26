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colours by christophercox
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26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Christopher Cox

ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
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Helene ace
superb. the ducks in the water are the cherry on the cake! fav
July 26th, 2026  
Joan ace
Very dramatic!
July 26th, 2026  
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