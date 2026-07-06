IMG_9934 Faded Sunflower by cinbad63
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IMG_9934 Faded Sunflower

I’m brand new here and this is my first photo. I thought this was oddly beautiful even though it’s pretty much gone…
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Cynthia Meuche

@cinbad63
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