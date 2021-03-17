Previous
Basil by cinderella57
17 / 365

Basil

I was out taking photos in Hampstead Heath of the view and the trees, but in the end settled for something much closer to home - my kitchen windowsill .
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

CINDERELLA

@cinderella57
4% complete

