Photo 1188
Black Beauty
I finally got out to shoot today, after a long hiatus. There were lots of flowers and butterflies. It was a good day.
Thanks for stopping by!
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
31st July 2021 1:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 31st, 2021
