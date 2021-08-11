Sign up
Photo 1194
Evening Performance
My husband was performing this weekend at a marina close by. It was a nice evening, with a slight breeze blowing....quite unlike what it has been this week. It's hard to even get out to take the dog for a walk!
Thanks for stopping by!
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
2
1
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
1331
photos
80
followers
100
following
327% complete
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th August 2021 8:48am
Danette Thompson
ace
Great shot
August 11th, 2021
Tunia McClure
ace
This is really wonderful. He must love it.
August 11th, 2021
