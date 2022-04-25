Previous
Next
Beautiful Dogwoods by cindymc
Photo 1212

Beautiful Dogwoods

I haven't been on here in several months. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in the fall and it seems that my life has been on hold ever since. I survived chemo, have had one surgery and will have another one this week, and will have to have a month of radiation, plus ongoing hormone treatments for awhile. I finally got out last week to shoot. More than anything, just to get my mind off my worries.

I'm staying positive....at least trying to...and trust that God will restore my good health.

Seeing the warm days return is definitely helping. I hope to be posting more photos.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Cindy McFarland

ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
This is so beautiful, and good to see you back again. I do hope your treatment will be successful and your worries will soon be over
April 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
I can only second what Judith said. Onwards and upwards Cindy, all the best.
April 25th, 2022  
Itsy Bitsy
It's lovely and delicate! Looks like painting!
Wishing you all the best!
April 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise