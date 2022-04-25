Beautiful Dogwoods

I haven't been on here in several months. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in the fall and it seems that my life has been on hold ever since. I survived chemo, have had one surgery and will have another one this week, and will have to have a month of radiation, plus ongoing hormone treatments for awhile. I finally got out last week to shoot. More than anything, just to get my mind off my worries.



I'm staying positive....at least trying to...and trust that God will restore my good health.



Seeing the warm days return is definitely helping. I hope to be posting more photos.