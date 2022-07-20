Sign up
Photo 1215
Kaleidoscope Colors
Happiness is like a butterfly; the more you chase it, the more it will elude you, but if you turn your attention to other things, it will come and sit softly on your shoulder. ~Thoreau
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
2
2
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
Photo Details
KWind
ace
Gorgeous!
July 20th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
How beautiful that your background coordinates with the butterfly!
July 21st, 2022
