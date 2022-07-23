Previous
Butterfly and Bokeh by cindymc
Photo 1217

Butterfly and Bokeh

This is my last butterfly (for now). Hope you have a great weekend!
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Cindy McFarland

ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
Judith Johnson
Lovely, what an unusual butterfly
July 23rd, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌
July 24th, 2022  
