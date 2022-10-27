Previous
Next
A good day for a picnic by cindymc
Photo 1220

A good day for a picnic

It was a beautiful spot to picnic or just sit and enjoy the beautiful colors and peaceful place.

Thanks so much for stopping by!
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Cindy McFarland

ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
334% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise