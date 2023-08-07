Previous
Strong and Sturdy by cindymc
Photo 1233

Strong and Sturdy

I do love coneflowers. They are hardy, easy to grow, and stay around for a long time during the summer. Plus, they attract bumble bees and butterflies -- which presents good photo opps!
7th August 2023 7th Aug 23

Cindy McFarland

ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
337% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise