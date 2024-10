Gatlinburg - Elkmont Campground

My husband and I honeymooned in Gatlinburg 37 years ago so it's always been a special place to us. We have visited probably 25+ times over the years. One of our favorite places to visit whenever we go there is Elkmont Campground. This beautiful river runs along side the camp sites and it's just a gorgeous place. Years ago I might have tent-camped there but now I think I would have to have an RV. There's bears in those woods!