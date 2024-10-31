Sign up
Photo 1255
Elkmont - 2
Another picture of Elkmont Campground. It was early morning and there was campfire smoke filtering the air. I loved the way it mixed with the golden rays.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
Cindy McFarland
ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
1392
photos
56
followers
81
following
343% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
19th October 2024 10:52pm
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, the colours and light are gorgeous.
October 31st, 2024
