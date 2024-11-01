Previous
Roaring Fork Drive by cindymc
Roaring Fork Drive

We took the Roaring Fork Drive in Gatlinburg in late afternoon. We've driven it many times in the past but I didn't remember the road being so narrow, curvy, and long!
Cindy McFarland

I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
gloria jones ace
Outstanding!
November 1st, 2024  
