Previous
Newfound Gap by cindymc
Photo 1257

Newfound Gap

The foliage at Newfound Gap was so much prettier than it was in Gatlinburg. I had no idea that the Appalachian Trail came through there. This place was the highlight of our trip.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Cindy McFarland

ace
@cindymc
I'm originally from Virginia but have been in Kentucky for many years so I call it home. I think it's beautiful here so it's...
344% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fabulous landscape
November 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise