Y10 M12 D356 Bug Light

Portland Breakwater Lighthouse was built in 1875 and is one of Maine's most elegant lighthouses. Though modeled on an ancient Greek monument, it was built with plates of cast iron. It was dubbed "Bug Light" due to its small size.



Is it me or does "Bug Light" look like a face?



This was one of two lighthouses we visited today. The other one was Spring Point Ledge Light just down the road.