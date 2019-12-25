Previous
Y10 M12 D359 Merry Christmas by cirasj
Y10 M12 D359 Merry Christmas

Magnets on my mother's refrigerator. Taken after bringing her home from Midnight Mass, a present she really wanted.

As my ten years on this project comes to an end, I would like to thank all the people who view and comment on my photos.
Joe Ciras

I started on this site on January 01, 2010.
