Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2090
Y10 M12 D359 Merry Christmas
Magnets on my mother's refrigerator. Taken after bringing her home from Midnight Mass, a present she really wanted.
As my ten years on this project comes to an end, I would like to thank all the people who view and comment on my photos.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joe Ciras
ace
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
2133
photos
3
followers
26
following
572% complete
View this month »
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930V
Taken
24th December 2019 10:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
magnets
,
singing
,
carolers
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close