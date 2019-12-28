Sign up
Photo 2093
Y10 M12 D362 Family Photo
My wife's aunt turned 90 today. She is the third from the right standing in the back row. This is a picture of the family from a long time ago.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Joe Ciras
ace
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
2136
photos
3
followers
26
following
Wendy
ace
So neat! Happy birthday to her!
My father-in-law turned 89 today and we are here at his place celebrating the event!
A great blast from the past here!
December 29th, 2019
Caroline
ace
Happy Birthday to your wife's aunt. Old photos like this are really precious! I love the big, heavy recliner sitting in the middle of the grass. It must have taken some effort to move it out there.
December 29th, 2019
