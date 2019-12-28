Previous
Y10 M12 D362 Family Photo
Y10 M12 D362 Family Photo

My wife's aunt turned 90 today. She is the third from the right standing in the back row. This is a picture of the family from a long time ago.
28th December 2019

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
Wendy
So neat! Happy birthday to her!
My father-in-law turned 89 today and we are here at his place celebrating the event!
A great blast from the past here!
December 29th, 2019  
Caroline
Happy Birthday to your wife's aunt. Old photos like this are really precious! I love the big, heavy recliner sitting in the middle of the grass. It must have taken some effort to move it out there.
December 29th, 2019  
