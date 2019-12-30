Previous
Y10 M12 D364 Nativity by the Waterfall by cirasj
Photo 2095

Y10 M12 D364 Nativity by the Waterfall

Part of the Nativity Scene in the Atrium of St Vincent's Hospital. Took my mother there for an appointment. She is doing great for a 94 year old.
30th December 2019 30th Dec 19

Joe Ciras

