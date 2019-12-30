Sign up
Photo 2095
Y10 M12 D364 Nativity by the Waterfall
Part of the Nativity Scene in the Atrium of St Vincent's Hospital. Took my mother there for an appointment. She is doing great for a 94 year old.
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Joe Ciras
ace
@cirasj
2138
photos
3
followers
26
following
