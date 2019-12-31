Y10 M12 D365 Ice Storm

For the last photo of the year, I am posting a photo from today's ice storm. We did loose power for a few hours during the night. This is all going to look great when the sun comes out.



As I end this project after 10 years, I would like to thank all that followed me and enjoyed my photos. It will be difficult not going to this page to post since I have been doing it for so long.