Photo 2096
Y10 M12 D365 Ice Storm
For the last photo of the year, I am posting a photo from today's ice storm. We did loose power for a few hours during the night. This is all going to look great when the sun comes out.
As I end this project after 10 years, I would like to thank all that followed me and enjoyed my photos. It will be difficult not going to this page to post since I have been doing it for so long.
31st December 2019
31st Dec 19
Joe Ciras
ace
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
