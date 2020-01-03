Sign up
Photo 2099
Y11 0103 Lights
The last night of the lights in out house. Even though it is not the end of the Christmas season, the tree will come down since my family will be going away next week for a short vacation.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Joe Ciras
ace
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
2142
photos
9
followers
25
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G930V
Taken
3rd January 2020 7:02pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
colors
,
lights
,
holiday
Karen H
Lovely! I'm always a bit sad when it's time to pack them away till next Christmas.
January 4th, 2020
Carla Smith
I like the lights and how close you got to the tree. It's nice to have a photo to remember.
January 4th, 2020
