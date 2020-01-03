Previous
Y11 0103 Lights by cirasj
Y11 0103 Lights

The last night of the lights in out house. Even though it is not the end of the Christmas season, the tree will come down since my family will be going away next week for a short vacation.
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
Karen H
Lovely! I'm always a bit sad when it's time to pack them away till next Christmas.
January 4th, 2020  
Carla Smith
I like the lights and how close you got to the tree. It's nice to have a photo to remember.
January 4th, 2020  
