Previous
Next
Y11 0106 Puzzle by cirasj
Photo 2102

Y11 0106 Puzzle

The image on a 1000 piece puzzle we have in our house. This puzzle has not yet been opened.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
575% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carla Smith
Fun! I like putting together puzzles! This looks like it might be a good one to do.
January 7th, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
Wow! 1000! That is very ambitious!
January 7th, 2020  
Joe Ciras
@carlasmith1990 @allie912 This looks like a harder one to do since there are not many little "projects", as we call them, to complete.
January 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise