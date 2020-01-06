Sign up
Photo 2102
Y11 0106 Puzzle
The image on a 1000 piece puzzle we have in our house. This puzzle has not yet been opened.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
Carla Smith
Fun! I like putting together puzzles! This looks like it might be a good one to do.
January 7th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
Wow! 1000! That is very ambitious!
January 7th, 2020
Joe Ciras
@carlasmith1990
@allie912
This looks like a harder one to do since there are not many little "projects", as we call them, to complete.
January 7th, 2020
