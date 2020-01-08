Previous
Y11 0108 First Time this Year by cirasj
Y11 0108 First Time this Year

The first time this year that I am posting a photo of this location. I just love taken photos of this location.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Joe Ciras

@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
Karen H
Oh, I remember this location from some of your pics from years ago! Always photo-worthy!
January 9th, 2020  
Carla Smith
It's a perfect setting! :) I always enjoy seeing this place.
January 9th, 2020  
