Y11 0108 Wolf Moon by cirasj
Photo 2105

Y11 0108 Wolf Moon

The full moon in January will officially occur tomorrow at 14:21 ET. I will be at work at that time so I took a photo of the moon tonight.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Joe Ciras

Photo Details

