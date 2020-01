Y11 0118 Gate House

The gate house at Wyman Pond in Westminster.



Wyman Pond was constructed by the City of Fitchburg in1892 as a compensating reservoir to provide water to the mills downstream. It was rarely used and soon became a summer getaway for area residents. Trolleys ran right to the gatehouse for those wanting to spend an afternoon at Sunne's Beach. Its popularity soon sprouted summer cottages all around the lake which now are mostly year-round homes.