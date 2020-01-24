Sign up
Photo 2120
Y11 0124 Princeton Public Library
Taken on the way home from the funeral and Mass of Christian Burial today. Great sermon by the priest. My cousin donated his organs and told the family that he still lives on in others. Bob was always willing to help out those in need.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
jackie edwards
ace
A beautiful thing to do. May he rest well. This is a gorgeous building!
January 24th, 2020
