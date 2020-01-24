Previous
Y11 0124 Princeton Public Library by cirasj
Photo 2120

Y11 0124 Princeton Public Library

Taken on the way home from the funeral and Mass of Christian Burial today. Great sermon by the priest. My cousin donated his organs and told the family that he still lives on in others. Bob was always willing to help out those in need.
Joe Ciras

@cirasj
jackie edwards ace
A beautiful thing to do. May he rest well. This is a gorgeous building!
January 24th, 2020  
