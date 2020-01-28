Sign up
Photo 2124
Y11 0128 Alaska
Was thinking of this great trip today. Here is a glacier in College Fjord in Alaska. It might be the Bryn Mawr Glacier. The glaciers were named after Ivy League and other elite colleges.
28th January 2020
28th Jan 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
2nd July 2011 10:29pm
snow
ice
water
alaska
glacier
