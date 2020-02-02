Previous
Y11 0202 Bench on Summit by cirasj
Y11 0202 Bench on Summit

Photo from today's hike. This is a bench on the summit of Wachusett Mountain with rime ice on the bushes.

For historic records - today is 02/02/2020, day 33 of the year with 333 days remaining.
Joe Ciras

@cirasj
