Photo 2129
Y11 0202 Bench on Summit
Photo from today's hike. This is a bench on the summit of Wachusett Mountain with rime ice on the bushes.
For historic records - today is 02/02/2020, day 33 of the year with 333 days remaining.
2nd February 2020
2nd Feb 20
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP70 XP71 XP75
Taken
2nd February 2020 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
mountain
,
ice
,
winter
,
bench
,
hike
,
summit
