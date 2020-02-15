Previous
Y11 0215 Wachusett Mountain by cirasj
Y11 0215 Wachusett Mountain

Will be off soon to summit Wachusett to keep on track for my 100 peaks this year. It is 100 peaks, I can repeat mountains. Over half of them will be different trails on Wachusett.
15th February 2020

Joe Ciras

