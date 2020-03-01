Sign up
Photo 2157
Y11 0301 Steeple
The steeple of the Ashburnham Community Church taken this morning as I was going to then Bible study at St. Denis.
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
I started on this site on January 01, 2010. I hope to make new friends and keep my old ones this year. Please spread the...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
1st March 2020 7:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
