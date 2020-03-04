Previous
Y11 0304 Thank You Waffle
Y11 0304 Thank You Waffle

Thanking the tree for giving us raw maple syrup by giving it a waffle.
4th March 2020

Joe Ciras

Walks @ 7 ace
How GREAT is this? Who thinks to say thank you to our trees? :-) FAV!
March 4th, 2020  
