Y11 0311 Story to Tell

Let's go "Inside Outside Upside Down" so we can eat "Green Eggs and Ham". After that we can "Hop on Pop". "Oh, the Thinks You Can Think!" such as "Mr Brown can Moo! Can You?" I can moo but "I Can Read with my Eyes Shut!" while there are "Ten Apples Up on Top!". Now I can say my "ABC"s so I can read "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish". Now I want to "The Foot Book" while standing on one foot.