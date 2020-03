Y11 0317 Wilson Arch

From one of our trips out west.



Wilson Arch, also known as Wilson's Arch, is a natural sandstone arch in 38°16′22″N 109°22′16″W, southeastern Utah, United States just off U.S. Route 191 located in San Juan County, 24 miles south of Moab. It has a span of 91 feet and height of 46 feet.