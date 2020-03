Y11 0320 Bubble Net Feeding

A group of 8 humpback whales bubble net feeding outside of Juno Alaska a few years ago. This only happens in Juno and off one of the Hawaiian islands.



Bubble-net feeding is a unique and complex feeding behavior engaged in by humpback whales and Bryde's whales. It is one of the few surface feeding behaviors that humpback whales are known to engage in. According to our guide, humpbacks are solitary animals.