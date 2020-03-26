Previous
Y11 0326 Sap Collection by cirasj
Photo 2182

Y11 0326 Sap Collection

Feeding the tree a waffle was good. Sap is flowing into the collection tub.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Joe Ciras

Allison Williams ace
Wow, how much do you get from a single tree? Do you do it to many? Do you boil it down? I love the idea of do-it-yourself syrup!
March 26th, 2020  
