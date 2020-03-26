Sign up
Photo 2182
Y11 0326 Sap Collection
Feeding the tree a waffle was good. Sap is flowing into the collection tub.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Joe Ciras
@cirasj
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
26th March 2020 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
maple
,
sap
Allison Williams
ace
Wow, how much do you get from a single tree? Do you do it to many? Do you boil it down? I love the idea of do-it-yourself syrup!
March 26th, 2020
